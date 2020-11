Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis O. Winely, age 78, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition.

