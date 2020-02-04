Home

Denyse Dale Willoughby


1975 - 2020
Denyse Dale Willoughby Obituary
Denyse Dale Willoughby, age 44, of Jenison went home to the Lord on Jan. 30, 2020. She was born in Clare on Feb. 22, 1975, the daughter of Dennis and Marsha (Houghton) Shurlow. Denyse was raised in Custer and graduated with the class of 1993 from Conalara Home Schools in Ann Arbor.

Denyse is survived by her sons, Zachary Shurlow and Jack Willoughby of Ludington; her mother Marsha Shurlow-White; brother, Jeffery (Ami) Shurlow; sister, Laurie Howe; grandmother, Theda Houghton; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Alan Shurlow; and her brother, Keith Dennis Shurlow.

May the Father hold her close. Rest easy, Baby Girl.

Services for Denyse will be scheduled for a later date. Condolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guest book at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
