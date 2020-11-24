1/1
Diane S. McClanahan
1936 - 2020
Diane S. McClanahan

Rothbury

Diane S. McClanahan, 84, of Rothbury, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at home. She was born Aug. 20, 1936 in Morley. Diane was raised in Morley and came to Montague as a teenager. She married James "Mac" McClanahan Aug. 23, 1958 and moved to Rothbury.

Diane was a member of the Hiteman Community Club for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling. Diane loved to bake and made a great apple pie. She helped Mac on the farm as they raised hogs and grew asparagus for many years. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 1988.

She is survived by her children, Constance Stark and Mike McClanahan; grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Stark and Kirbey (Mike) Kendra-Dubois; great-grandchildren, Xzabier Stark, Jameson Dubois, Mason Stark and Parker Stark. Besides her husband, Diane was preceded in death by her son, Patrick, and sister, Mary Lou Krause.

Public visitation was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby. Private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rothbury.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
