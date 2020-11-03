Dolly Ann Kivela, age 91, of Scottville, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. She was born May 1, 1929, in Scottville to Matthew and Orpha (Hannah) Urka.She graduated from Scottville High School in 1947 as valedictorian of her class. After high school, Dolly went to work for her family business, Urka Auto, and also for State Savings Bank of Scottville. She met Eino "Rudy" Kivela while working at Urka's and they were married on Sept. 22, 1949. Together they raised two children.While the children were young, Dolly was a housewife and mother, and was very involved with her church, St. Jerome Parish in Scottville, where she was a member of the St. Helena Society and was a caretaker at the church well into her 80s. Dolly worked at the Mason County Middle School office when her children were older, and, in her spare time, she loved growing roses and doing laundry, so much so that she would travel to her grandson's college in Grand Rapids just to pick up his laundry, wash it, iron it and take it back to him! She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Dolly and her husband Rudy never missed a grandchild's sporting event. She was a true caregiver, even while a resident at Oakview Medical Care Facility. She always wanted to help and care for those around her.Dolly will be greatly missed by her children Larry (Anne) Kivela of Ludington and Gail Bialochowski of Scottville; her grandsons Jason Bialochowski of Grand Rapids and Ryan (Anna) Bialochowski of Wyoming; one great-grandson Rudy James Bialochowski; her brother Tom Wicks of Ludington; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy Ann Urka.Besides her parents, Dolly was preceded in death by her husband Rudy and her brother Robert Urka.A private service is being held.Memorial contributions in Dolly's name may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or to the Scottville Clown Band, who during the Harvest Festival parade would stop in front of her house to serenade her with "Hello Dolly".Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.