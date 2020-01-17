|
|
Dolores "Dee" Bendelow, 92, of Montague, went home to be with the Lord in the early hours of Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She died peacefully, surrounded by family at White Lake Assisted Living.
Dee was born Dolores Smith in Berwyn, Illinois, and graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's Degree in early education. With her husband, Jack, she moved to Montague in 1950 to begin her teaching career and raise a family. Dee taught first grade at Oehrli Elementary and later at Mouth School before retiring in 1986. Along with raising five children, Dee loved to garden, read, and spend time with close friends. Her home on "the big lake" was a sanctuary she greatly enjoyed, walking the beach and watching the sunsets. After retirement, Dee and Jack made several trips overseas and spent winters in the southern and western U.S., as they loved to sight see and explore new places. Dee had been residing at White Lake Assisted Living in an independent care apartment since 2017.
Dee was preceded in death by: her husband, Jack Bendelow (84); and her eldest daughter, Kim (Bob) Flynn (64).
Dee is survived by: daughters, Carrie (Scott) Aitken and Claudia (David) Bryant; sons, John (Debbie) Bendelow and Matt (Sue Ellen) Bendelow; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Though she will be greatly missed, Dee lived a long, full life and was ready to go home to Jesus.
It was Dee's wish that her remains be cremated and that no memorial service be held.
For anyone desiring to honor Dee's memory in a more tangible way, donations may be made in her name to Montague United Methodist Church, Harbor Hospice, or Montague Friends of the Library.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
