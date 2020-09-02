Domingo R. Trevino



Hart



Domingo R. Trevino, 86, of Hart, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at home. He was born April 22, 1934 in the town of Rural, Texas to Simon and Guadalupe (Robles) Trevino. Domingo married Olga Stone July 2, 1953. They moved to Kansas in 1957 and later to Hart in 1962.



He is survived by his wife, Olga; his children, Domingo (Maria) Trevino, Jr., Arnold Trevino, Daniel (Alexzandra) Trevino, Sylvia (George) Trevino-Jackson and Louisa Trevino; 18 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Andrew (Debbie) Trevino and Amadeo (Rose) Trevino; his sister, Juanita Martinez; and good friends, Arturo and Tina Altamira and James and Julie Draper. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Ismael and Raymond; his brothers, Ismael, Bennie, Jessie, Joe, Simon and Ovaldo Trevino; and sisters, Mary and Margaret.



A graveside service will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Shelby on a date to be announced. Please call Harris Funeral Home in Shelby 861-2360 or go to www.harrisfhome for more information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store