Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don Walter Hummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don Walter Hummel Obituary
Don Walter Hummel, 86, died peacefully on March 18, 2020 in Bexley, Ohio while under the loving care of family, Bickford of Bexley staff and Kindred Hospice team. Don "Boomer" Hummel is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn (Kayi); three daughters, Katie (Tom) Anderson, Becky (Chip) Kenyon, Ginger (the late Scott) Reath; grandchildren, Brooks (Monique) Anderson, Bennette Anderson, Margot (Ben) Goodman, Carrie, Annie, Kitty, Matt and Jonny Kenyon, Alex, Janey and Robin Reath; great-grandchildren, Jack Goodman and Beckett Anderson; sister, Liz (Douglas) Kinney, her children Lisa and John Smyth. For the full obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in White Lake Beacon from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -