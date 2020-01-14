|
Donald 'Beaver' Arthur Hicks
Hart
Donald "Beaver" Arthur Hicks, 71, of Hart, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born May 17, 1948 in Gladstone, the son of Richard and Leone (Cousineau) Hicks.
Beaver enjoyed hunting, steelhead fishing and riding motorcycles, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Beaver is survived by his children, Michelle (Doug) Pider, Lisa (Mike) Mull, Amy (Tim) White and Donnie (Erin) Hicks; grandchildren, Janessa (Brandon) Kelley, Douglas (Megan) Pider, Bretton White, Lauren White, Caden White, Emily White, Samuel Mull, Maxwell Mull, Abagail Hicks and Alexander Hicks; great-grandchildren, Aspen Alvesteffer and Ava Kelley; and previous wife, Denice Cram.
Beaver was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Leone Hicks; granddaughter, Katelyn Rose Hicks; two sisters; and three brothers.
Memorial services will be conducted at noon Thursday, Jan. 16, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020