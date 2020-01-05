Home

Donald Gaylord Griffis

Donald Gaylord Griffis passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the age of 85. Born on July 27, 1934 and raised in Pentwater. He graduated from Pentwater High School, He served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division from 1954 to 1956. His service to the country finished, he returned home to live in Pentwater, Hart and Muskegon. He and Frances (Walsh) Griffis were joined in matrimony in 1994.

Don was proceeded in death by his parents Orlo and Bethel (Morton) Griffis of Pentwater, his brothers Morton Griffis, Roy Griffis , his sisters Etta (Griffis) Lentz , Junell (Griffis) Cluchey, by his stepsons Bob Deephouse , Richard Rutledge and his stepdaughter Judith (Rutledge) Engler.

He is survived by his wife and stepchildren Jerry and Mary Rutledge, Connie and Jerry (Rutledge) Rising, Ginnie and Mike (Rutledge) Clark, Phil Griffis-Rutledge, Beverly and Steven (Griffis) Brower and numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Don was an unselfish, loving husband and step father. He was a member of the Pentwater Civic Band, the Scottville Clown Band and the West Shore Symphony. Don has been cremated per his wishes with burial at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the Pentwater Civic Band.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
