Donald George Miller Obituary
Donald George Miller, age 90, of Ludington, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Donald was born on June 6, 1929, in Custer, the son of Emery and Margaret (Ott) Miller. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he became pen-pals with Elizabeth Shunk. Their letters prompted an engagement and they were married in December 1950. Donald worked as a Wheelsman on the car ferries and retired in 1988 after 35 years of dedicated service.

Donald was a dependable man who could fix just about anything. He enjoyed fishing with his dad, camping and woodworking.

Donald is survived by his children, Mary (Keith Patterson) Miller, Duane (Mary Lou) Miller, and Steve (Debbie) Miller; grandchildren, Dan (Erica) Duncil, Mandy (Ryan) Walker, and Megan, Allison, Natalie and Gretchen Lienfelser; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carol Stark and Richard Miller.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife 66 years, Elizabeth Miller; siblings, Robert Miller, Mary Catherine Depeel, Roger Millers, and Judy Underwood; and in-laws, George Shunk, Dorothy Crowley, Catherine Wilson and Jack Shunk.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 76. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice or American Legion Building Fund.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Donald at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
