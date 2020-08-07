1/1
Donald Joseph Presern
Donald Joseph Presern died in his home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 in Custer. He was 79.
Don was born on Jan. 6, 1941 in Oak Park, Illinois, to his parents, Otto and Marion Presern.
He played football at the University of Nebraska and graduated 1968, eventually earning his master's degree. He married Linda Presern (nee Krogh) in 1968. The Preserns moved to Western Springs, Illinois, where Don worked as a teacher, head football coach and head wrestling coach at Maine East High School in Park Ridge, Illinois, for 25 years. Upon his retirement in 1994, he was the winningest coach in Maine East history. After his retirement, the Preserns moved to Northern Michigan and Don dedicated his remaining time to fishing, hunting and caring for his grandchildren. 
Don was a patient and supportive father, coach, husband and grandfather. He had a passion for the outdoors, a fierce love for his country and was an amazing storyteller.  
Donald J Presern is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Kristen and Kimberly; sons Ryan and Brandon; daughters-in-law Kristina and Amanda; son-in-law Michael; and, grandchildren Avery, Cash and Paige. 
 Don will be cremated and a private family memorial will take place at a later date. 
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.


Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
