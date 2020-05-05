Donald L. Simpson
1930 - 2020
Donald L. Simpson

Hart and formerly of Greenville

Donald L. Simpson, 90, of Hart and formerly of Greenville, went to be with Jesus Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

He was born April 27, 1930 in Grand Rapids to Loyd R. Simpson and Janna (Mol) Simpson. He had lived in Walker, Greenville and in Hart for the past two and a half years.

Donald was a US Army veteran, serving in the Occupation Army in Japan from 1948 to 1951. He married Helen Iarvella April 5, 1952. She passed away, and he married Helen Burden Oct. 6, 1978. She also preceded him in death.

Mr. Simpson was a printer at Oliver Machinery in Grand Rapids for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed old trains and tractors. He also enjoyed repairing old clocks. He attended First Baptist Church in Hart.

He is survived by his children, Dorothy (Mark) Looman, Kenneth (Linda) Simpson, Ronald (Sandra) Simpson, Barb McCormick and Bill (Linda) Burden; his grandchildren, Rhonda Leonard, Amy (Mark) Douglass, Kenneth Simpson, Hollie (Shawn) Hunt, Ron Simpson, Harry Simpson, Sandra Simpson, Amanda (Edward) Burden-Nazareno, John (Jillian) Burden, Jeff VanDer Berg, and Jason (Michele) VanDer Berg; 13 great-grandchildren; and his sister-in-law, Kathy Simpson. Besides his parents and his wives, Donald was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, Eugene and Charles Simpson, Karen Holmes and Janice Shea.

It is anticipated that a memorial service will be at First Baptist Church in Hart after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Please consider the Hart V.F.W. Post as a memorial. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
