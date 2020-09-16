1/1
Donald R. Hannigan
Donald R. Hannigan

The memorial service for Donald R. Hannigan, husband of Mary Lou, will be held Saturday, October 3, 1 p.m. at Hart Wesleyan Church and live-streamed on the Harris Funeral Home Facebook page. Military honors will immediately follow the service at church.

Don passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Muskegon. He was born Aug. 17, 1940 in Muskegon. He was raised in Hart.

Don married Mary Lou (Falicki) June 22, 1985. He served as executive officer of the 518th Combat Engineering Company and assistant S 2 of the 193rd Infantry Brigade both located in Fort Kobbe, Panama Canal Zone in 1966 and 1967.

Don taught for seventeen years in Oceana public schools and operated Douglas Fir Christmas tree farms in Hart and Shelby Townships for over fifty years. He served on the Hart City Council in the 1980s and completed two terms as mayor in 1990. The most dramatic event during his service as mayor was the failure of the Hart Lake Dam during the flood of Sept. 11, 1986 and the subsequent rebuilding of the dam and lake. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
