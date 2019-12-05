|
Donald V. Volz, aged 91, of Pentwater, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.
Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia, on Feb. 23, 2018.
A memorial service will be held for Donald later in spring 2020 at First Baptist Church of Pentwater, with burial for both he and Patricia to follow at Pentwater Cemetery with military honors. The full obituary for Donald will appear in the spring.
Arrangements are being cared for by Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville; www.wymanfuneralservice.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019