Donald Wayne Lorenz, age 64, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Don was born Sept. 23, 1955, in Ludington to Wilfred and Arlene (Johnson) Lorenz. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1973 and went to work for Thompson Cabinet for several years. Don moved to Grand Rapids, for a time, where he worked as a bartender. His love of the Ludington area brought him back home. For a short while, he worked for Nicks Radio. He then went to work for Great Lakes Castings, where Don spent nearly 20 years before retiring.
Don was a huge U of M fan. His home proudly displayed his enthusiasm for the university. Whenever he could, Don enjoyed spending time with his family, and on the lakes and rivers in his kayak. His days were filled with joy because of the time he spent with his beloved dogs.
Don will be greatly missed by his siblings Linda (Marc) Anderson of Ludington, Richard (Pam) Lorenz of Ludington, Beverly Schultz of Pentwater and Joseph (Rebecca) Lorenz of Troy; his nieces and nephews Chad (Carrie), Chris (Tara), Terry (Renee), Erick, Daniel, Angela (Jodie), Maddie and Annalise; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pere Marquette Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please bring a lawn chair and remember to observe social distancing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Please share a memory or photo of Don on www.oakgroveludington.com.