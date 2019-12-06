Home

Donna (Bedker) Baird

Donna (Bedker) Baird Obituary
Donna (Bedker) Baird, 65, of West Bolivar, Pennsylvania, passed away Dec. 4 after a long illness.

She was born Jan. 25, 1954, along with twin brother David. She was married to Ernie Baird, who preceded her in death. She was born to Susie Lappo and later adopted by parents Leo and Alice Bedker, also preceded her in death. She also had a sister, Geri Erickson, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her brother David and Deborah of Scottville; nieces Jessica and Monca Bedker and daughters Dyan Depofi and Dusty, Lisa Johnson and Justin, Alison Penrose and Russell all of Pennsylvania. She also had three grandkids, Joseph Johnson, Sadie Penrose and Wyatt Penrose. She is also survived by aunt Marybelle Gerbers and many cousins from this area.

She was laid to rest in Pennsylvania. Stuart Funeral Homes was in charge of services, thestuartfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
