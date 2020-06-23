Donna Hanson Brown, age 67, of Pentwater, formerly of Walhalla, suddenly passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2020 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Donna was born on Jan. 26, 1953 to Waldo and Marge Hanson.



She married Mark Brown on July 2, 2006 at Heaven on Hamlin in Ludington. Donna graduated from Ludington High School, class of 1971, and went on to attend Davenport University. She proudly served her country in the U.S Army during Vietnam and retired in 1971 after two years of service.



Donna enjoyed singing karaoke, gardening and being surrounded by and socializing with friends and family.



She is survived by her husband, Mark Brown; daughter, Krista Brown; her stepson, Ryan (Sherri) Brown; mother-in-law, Yvonne Brown; brother-in-law, Gregg (Barbara) Brown; granddaughter, Kendra Derosia; and three great-grandchildren.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Waldo and Marge Hanson; father-in-law, Jack Brown; stepson, Adam Brown; and best friend, Denise Kinney.



I would really like to express my deepest thanks to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital's staff and EMS for their great efforts to save my wife, thank you with all my heart.



There are no services at this time.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store