Donna Jean Masse, 83, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will also be held on Monday, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. A mask and social distancing will be required. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.

