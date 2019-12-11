|
|
Donna Jean (Birkman) Vander Zanden, 84, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Weare, passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Village in Chicago. She was born April 29, 1935, in Hesperia, to Peter and Pauline (Malburg) Birkman.
Donna grew up in Walkerville and graduated from Walkerville High School in 1952. She moved to Muskegon to attend Muskegon Business College, and worked as a secretary in Muskegon.
Donna married Francis Vander Zanden on June 1, 1957, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elbridge. They were married for 59 years and had nine children. They lived in the area until 2015 when they moved to assisted living in Chicago near their children.
Donna enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking, reading, jigsaw puzzles and playing cards and board games. Donna was very social and enjoyed visiting with her friends and family. Her faith and her children's education were very important to her. As such she was active with the St. Joseph Altar Society and Weare-Crystal Elementary Parents Club.
Donna is survived by five daughters, Sheri of Odessa, Texas; Lisa (Mike Bowman) of Midland, Texas; Jane (Greg Thompson) of Chicago; Diane (Alan Ulcigrai, Sr.) of Frankfort, Illinois; and Paula (Mike Chorba) of Dowagiac; three sons, Steven (Kimberly) of Chicago; Rick (Tyna) of Greenville, Texas; and Jason of San Macros, Texas; 12 grandchildren, Blake (Megan) Oswald of Lubbock, Texas; Scott (Trista) Oswald of Midland, Texas; Anthony Thompson of Cleveland, Ohio; Dylan Chorba of Dowagiac; Lille van der Zanden of Chicago, Illinois; Alexis Chorba of Dowagiac; Nathan Thompson of Chicago; Katherine Thompson of Chicago; Alan Ulcigrai, Jr. of Frankfort, Illinois; Anabelle Ulcigrai, of Frankfort, Illinois; Lorenzo Ulcigrai of Frankfort, Illinois; and Lia Ulcigrai of Frankfort, Illinois; seven great-grandchildren, William Oswald, Wyatt Oswald, Wade Oswald and Weldon Oswald of Lubbock, Texas; Ava Oswald and Kameron Oswald both of Midland, Texas; and Mason Chorba of Dowagiac; one sister, Judy Coulier of Fruitport; one brother, Donald (Debby) of Walkerville; one sister-in-law, Charlene Birkman of Hart; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Pauline (Malburg) Birkman; her husband, Francis Vander Zanden; her son, Gerald Vander Zanden; three sisters, Sister Jean Marie Birkman, O.P., Mary Lou (Birkman) Hoffman and Joanne Birkman; and one brother, Richard Birkman.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Road, Hart, MI 49420, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N 72nd Ave. Hart, MI 40420, where the rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Joseph Village, 4021 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, or , www.alz.org.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019