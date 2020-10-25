Donna Louise Doty Bogus Wicklund, 79, of Ludington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 12, 1941, in Ludington, the daughter of Charles and Emily (Buffum) Doty.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, bowling and casino visits with her dear friend Mary. Most of all, Donna enjoyed cooking, canning and spending time with her husband, Tom. Family was everything to Donna, never missing holidays, birthdays or anything her family was doing.
Donna loved going to civic plays and dinners with her daughters and granddaughters a few times every year, and in recent years, going on "girls" cruises and mini-vacation getaways. In earlier years, Donna enjoyed camping trips with family, educational vacations and experiencing "firsts" with her girls. Donna had a great work ethic, which she was proud to have passed down to her daughters.
On July 30, 2005, Donna married Thomas Wicklund, who survives her. She is also survived by her daughters, Dianne Bailey, Darlene Klotz, and Deborah (Christopher) Clark; her stepchildren, Denise (Scott) Winterrowd, Daniel (Maria) Wicklund and Thomas (Elizabeth) Wicklund; 13 grandchildren Andrew, Devonne, Cami, Sara, Amelia, Emily, Austin, Danielle, Jonathan, Morgan, Rudy, Xanadu and Lucina; nine great-grandchildren Angel, Avah, Dominick, Rylee, Kelsey, Casey, Ryan, Rafael and Christiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her first husband Leon Bogus on July 4, 2000; her parents; her brothers John Doty, Leon Doty and Richard Doty; and her great-granddaughter Maria Bueno.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in the Pere Marquette Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Avenue, Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or the St. Simons Bargain Center.
