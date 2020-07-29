1/
Donna Marie Lupini
Donna Marie Lupini

Hart

Donna Marie Lupini, 91, of Hart, passed away July 21, 2020. She was born July 14, 1929 in Hart, the daughter of James and Nellie (Wilder) English.

Donna is survived by children, Ronald (Robin) Rash, Darlene (Dave) Straley, Dora (Bernard) Bromley, Nellie (Mike) Ruggles, Rose Rash and Max (Judy) Rash; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Trudy) Sibley.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands, Robert Rash and Dino Lupini; son, James Rash; and nine siblings.

Donna will be laid to rest by her family in North Weare Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
