Donna Marie LupiniHartDonna Marie Lupini, 91, of Hart, passed away July 21, 2020. She was born July 14, 1929 in Hart, the daughter of James and Nellie (Wilder) English.Donna is survived by children, Ronald (Robin) Rash, Darlene (Dave) Straley, Dora (Bernard) Bromley, Nellie (Mike) Ruggles, Rose Rash and Max (Judy) Rash; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Trudy) Sibley.Donna was preceded in death by her parents; former husbands, Robert Rash and Dino Lupini; son, James Rash; and nine siblings.Donna will be laid to rest by her family in North Weare Cemetery.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.