Donna Maye (Morris) Morton
Donna Maye (Morris) Morton, loving wife and mother, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 62.
Donna was born on July 1, 1958 in Roxboro, North Carolina, to Dorothy (Trammell) and Marshall Morris. She graduated from Person Senior High School in Roxboro, North Carolina, in 1976. On Dec. 18, 1992, she married the love of her life, Garry LeMoyne Morton. Together, they raised their beautiful son, Wesley LeMoyne Morton, and their adopted niece, Kaci Marie (Clayton) Messeder in Scottville.
Donna had a passion for her faith in God, cooking and baking until the fridge was too full, nursing sick animals, riding the Harley with Garry, driving the golf cart with Wesley, painting various craft projects with Kaci and dancing around the kitchen to bluegrass and classic rock. She loved reading books to her son in animated voices, singing along to his favorite shows and going for walks around the block. She was known for her tight hugs, infectious laugh and delicious baking. She was a beloved member of the Summit Church of Christ.
Donna was preceded in death by her father Marshall, her son Wesley, and her step-father Buck. She is survived by her husband Garry, her niece Kaci, Kaci's husband Isaac, her mother Dot, her sister Marsha, and her in-laws LeMoyne and Shirley.
A short memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 outdoors at the Summit Church of Christ. Donna will be privately laid to rest at Riverton Cemetery in Scottville.
Donations may be sent to either Mason County Animal Control or the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Donna's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington
3060 W Us Highway 10
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 845-9898
