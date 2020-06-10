Dora Shaffer
Dora Shaffer, age 82, of Ludington passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Muskegon to Kenneth and Helena (Kopplow) Petersen. Dora graduated from Ludington and married her high school sweetheart, Jim Shaffer, on Dec. 3, 1955.

She enjoyed watching her Tigers and Red Wings, needlework, shopping and dining out with her friends.

Besides her parents, Dora was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Shaffer, in 2009.

Dora is survived by her four daughters, Beth (Bruce) Begin, Leann (Gerard) Petersen, Cathy (Brendan) McKeon and Susan Pifer; her 10 grandchildren; her sister Carol Johnson; and her longtime girlfriends who were always there for Dora and her family.

A private family service is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions in Dora's name may be directed to the family or Victory Trinity Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
