|
|
Dorothy Ann Smogoleski, age 82, of Ludington, joined her Lord and Savior Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Ludington, to Marshall and Daisy Mattis.
Dorothy married the late Larry Smogoleski on Jan. 8, 1955, in Ludington. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed crocheting and reading. She gave her life to Christ later in life and she was a member of the Free Methodist Church for many years.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her four children, Hazel (Eric) Schafer of Mt. Pleasant, Diane (Dan) Farmer of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Larry "Butch" Smogoleski Jr., Phillip (Kathleen) Smogoleski of Manistee, her 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her sister, Daisy (Joe) DuPerron.
Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband in 1999, her son William, her sister Arbeutis, and her brother, Marshall.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019