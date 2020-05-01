Dorothy Lillian Collins
1921 - 2020
Dorothy Lillian Collins, 98, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at MediLodge of Ludington. She was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Ludington, the daughter of Henry and Merle (Underwood) Lange.

Dorothy is survived by her children William Collins of Ludington, Linda Jennings of Grant, and Richard (Vickie) Collins of Ludington; her daughter-in-law, Lupe Collins; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Collins in 2002; her sons, Vernon Collins and Lyle Collins; her infant son, Clarence Collins Jr.; her great-grandson, Jacob Collins; son-in-law, Timothy Jennings; and two daughters-in-law, Diann Collins and Lorna Collins.

Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband at Summit Township Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have the best memories of Grandma, sleepovers at her house, playing in the yard, rolling down the big front hill, popping corn in the fireplace, camping at Central Lake and our wonderful family Christmas eve celebrations. As I got older and was able to drive, often I'd drive out just to have coffee with Grandma and Grandpa; we spent hours sitting at the kitchen table or in the living room laughing, sharing memories, watching the birds and drinking coffee. I'm so happy to have been able to share your goodness with my friends and they too have wonderful memories of you.

Grandma was always impeccably dressed, with hair done, lipstick and nail polish on. Even in the early years she spent at Tendercare/Medilodge, she would have her hair done and head to the lobby to watch the birds.

Thanks Grandma, for being the matriarch of our family. You've left us all with so many memories and helped to shape the people we've become. I'm sure Grandpa, Dad, Uncle Vern, Uncle Tim, Mom, and even Uncle Dale King and Terri Chandler were all there to greet you with open arms. Give them all a big hug and a kiss from me.

Love you always and forever!

Loree (Collins) Schneider
Loree Schneider
Grandchild
I met Dorothy as volunteer at Medilodge. I will always remember her gentle ways, warm smile and kindness.
My love and sympathy to her family.
Sandy Spangler
Friend
