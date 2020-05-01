I have the best memories of Grandma, sleepovers at her house, playing in the yard, rolling down the big front hill, popping corn in the fireplace, camping at Central Lake and our wonderful family Christmas eve celebrations. As I got older and was able to drive, often I'd drive out just to have coffee with Grandma and Grandpa; we spent hours sitting at the kitchen table or in the living room laughing, sharing memories, watching the birds and drinking coffee. I'm so happy to have been able to share your goodness with my friends and they too have wonderful memories of you.



Grandma was always impeccably dressed, with hair done, lipstick and nail polish on. Even in the early years she spent at Tendercare/Medilodge, she would have her hair done and head to the lobby to watch the birds.



Thanks Grandma, for being the matriarch of our family. You've left us all with so many memories and helped to shape the people we've become. I'm sure Grandpa, Dad, Uncle Vern, Uncle Tim, Mom, and even Uncle Dale King and Terri Chandler were all there to greet you with open arms. Give them all a big hug and a kiss from me.



Love you always and forever!



Loree (Collins) Schneider

Loree Schneider

Grandchild