Dorothy V. Fischer
1920 - 2020
Dorothy V. Fischer

Dorothy V. Fischer, 100, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Dorothy was born June 3, 1920 in Claybanks Township to Charles and Hattie Prill. She was given the gift of longevity and used it to positively affect all those who knew her.

She was a graduate of Shelby High School and worked for the US Agricultural Administration. Dorothy married Henry Fischer in 1941. Together they ran Fischer Trees. Community minded, she served as Grant Township treasurer, was on the National Asparagus Festival Committee, was editor of 1978 National Asparagus Festival Cookbook, was active in the Master Sylvan Grange, the Farm Bureau and was a 4-H leader. She was a champion pie baker, participating and winning many pie contests. She was on the Oceana County International Committee that planned and carried out cross-cultural programs in Oceana County. She was a chaperone with the Macroft Squaretappers to the USSR and Poland and with the LABO program to Japan as well as hosting international students from MSU.

She and Henry were two of the original members of the Melody Mates Square Dance Club, and she danced for 60 years, including on the Great Wall of China and a Giant Beer Keg in Heidelberg Castle. She was a member of the Oceana County Historical and Genealogy Society and the Savanna Club Art League. She had many avocations: family, genealogy, travel, reading, dancing and painting. Born just before women received the right to vote, she was featured in We the Resilient. She was a role model to many with her joyous heart.

She is survived by children, Glen (Linda) Fischer, Bruce Fischer and Diane (John Saling) Fischer; and granddaughters Amy Rusch and Laura (David) Van Zoest; and great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Elijah Van Zoest. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Annie Prill; her sister, Evelyn Falk; and brothers, Robert Prill and John Larson; and many nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held. A memorial and celebration of her life will be July 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Era.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the Henry and Dorothy V. Fischer Family Fund, Community Foundation for Oceana County, PO Box 902, 388 S. Hancock S., Pentwater, MI 49449. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby www.harrisfhome.com.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
Trinity Lutheran Church
