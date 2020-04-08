|
Douglas Albert Drum
Douglas Albert Drum, 76, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born Aug. 12, 1943 in Hart, Mich.
Doug moved to Alaska in 1969 where he worked as a meat cutter for D&A Supermarket and Carrs Quality Centers. In 1976, he founded Indian Valley Meats next to his home in Indian, Alaska where he processed game and fish for local residents. His original recipes made his products popular and sought after throughout Alaska and over the years his business grew to be one of the best and most successful meat processing companies in the state.
Of Doug's many interests, his love of flying and exploring Alaska in his airplanes was one of his favorites. He was an accomplished hunter, successful in both in Alaska and his trips abroad, and enjoyed fishing as well. Doug loved animals and at various times kept reindeer, turkeys, quail, peacocks and homing pigeons on the grounds. His black Labrador Trixie had a special place in his heart.
Doug lived life to the fullest but still found time to help others. He was a man of integrity and kindness to all who knew him. He was close to his two brothers, Dale (Peggy) Drum and Don (Alta) Drum and often visited with them at their homes in Michigan. His biggest joy was spending time with Kathryn, the love of his life.
A celebration of Doug's life will be later this summer/this year on a date to be announced. Please send a message to [email protected] to remain informed of the event details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Doug's name to the Alaska Airman's Association/Alaska Air Museum.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020