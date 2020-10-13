1/1
Douglas Alfred Holden
1965 - 2020
Douglas Alfred Holden, aged 55, of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away Oct. 6, 2020. Douglas was born on July 16, 1965 in Shelby, the youngest of three children born to Frederick Ervin Holden and Alfreida P. (Carr) Holden.

Douglas graduated from Mason County Central High School in 1983, and furthered his education at the Dayton, Ohio, Institute of Photography and Technology, pursuing a degree in information technology project management in 1985. He later returned to school at Lindenwood University and graduated with highest distinction, summa cum laude in information technology project management in 2013.

Doug made his home in St. Louis, Missouri, where he would meet his wife Lillian. They married in May of 2008, surrounded by family in Scottville. Not only did Douglas gain a daughter in three-year-old Jessica DeMoor that he would consider his own, he also had the desire to have a child of his own which came true with the birth of their son Alexander Ervin Holden. Both children brought such joy to Doug as he enjoyed being a father to them both.

Doug was preceded in death by his father Frederick E. Holden, and his nephew Frederick M. Holden. Doug will be greatly missed by his wife Lillian Holden, their children Jessica DeMoor and Alexander Holden of Chesterfield, Missouri; his mother Alfreida P. Holden of Scottville; his brother Frederick L. (Ashley) Holden of Scottville; his sister Deloris Stewart of Springfield, Virginia; his nieces Kristina (Mike) Harmon of Muskegon, and Grace Stewart of Alexandria, Virginia, as well as several great-nieces and a great-nephew.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 at the Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. The family invites you to join them as they lay Douglas in his final resting place. Those who wish to remember Doug with a memorial donation are asked to make it to any cancer research program you wish in Doug's name.

Please visit Doug's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute for his family to read or to light a candle in his memory.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Brookside Cemetery
