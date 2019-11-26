|
Douglas Duane Soberalski, age 62, of Ludington, died peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at his home in Amber Township. Doug was born on April 11, 1957, in Ludington, the middle child of Gerald and Virginia (Mathews) Soberalski and graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1975. On June 15, 1996, he married "Cookie" Mary Colyer and they have celebrated 23 years together.
Doug worked as a truck driver for Hardman Construction for more than 34 years, retiring in 2016. His work took him all over the Great Lakes region including one of his last projects, helping build Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. He loved his job, especially all of the great friends he made along the way.
Doug loved being in the presence of his family. He always looked forward to time spent hunting, fishing and camping at Uncle Wilbur's and rarely needed any excuse for enjoying his fondness of Busch Light.
Doug will be greatly missed by his wife Cookie; his children Patricia (Scott) Fugere, Douglas (Teri) Soberalski, Chad (Sarah) Nelson, Brian (Nicole) Soberalski and Maria Nelson; his most prized possessions - 14 grandchildren; sisters Debbie Soberalski and Darlene (Jeff) Warden; brothers-in-law Mike Barnum, Joe Draper and Patrick Barnum; sisters-in-law Linda Armentrout, Eva (Scott) Spence, Patricia (Scott) Palmer and Colleen Woodruff; aunts and uncle Donna Soberalski, and Vern and Ann Soberalski; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents Gerald & Virginia; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Norman & Kathleen Barnum; father-in-law Ivan Colyer; his brother-in-law Tim Colyer; sister-in-law Jeane Adams; and his favorite dog "Rocky."
A Gathering of Family and Friends to remember Doug will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Burial will take place later at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. His family will gather at the Danish Brotherhood Hall Saturday afternoon at 5:00 pm for a dinner to celebrate Doug, all are welcome to attend.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019