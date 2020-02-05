|
|
Douglas Wayne Lathers
Newaygo
Douglas Wayne Lathers, 59, of Newaygo, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Howard City.
Doug was born June 26, 1960 in Hart to Nathan and Janet Louise (Bier) Lathers and married Lorry Balsley in 1979 and later married Susan Kaye Walden in 2000. Doug was a mechanic and had worked at many of the auto dealerships in Grand Rapids. He enjoyed working on old tractors, hunting, helping people, riding his Harley and cherished his time with his grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his children, Tara (Shane) Fountain of Newaygo, Shannon (Chad) Stencel of Newaygo, Nathaniel (Randi Brown) Lathers and Kaylee Webster; grandchildren, Paige Thompson, Luke Thompson, Conner Sutton, Kaidence Sutton, Jesse Sutton, Arbella Stencel, Willow Lathers and Leilonna Lathers; mother, Janet (Ray) Warner; brothers and sisters, Kathryn (Paul) Yutz of Pentwater, James Lathers of Pentwater and Sharon (Bill) Sponhauer of Hesperia; step-sister, Beth (Doug) Vanderlaan and special friend Michelle Johnson of Howard City. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan; father, Nathan Lathers; and brother, Kenneth Lathers.
Services were Nov. 30, 2019 at the Crandell Funeral Home in White Cloud.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 13, 2020