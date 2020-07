Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Duane's life story with friends and family

Share Duane's life story with friends and family

Duane G. Cooper, age 78, passed away May 24, 2020. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler, Jr. presiding. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store