E. Eric Sutter was born in Ludington on July 2, 1965, the son of Dr. William F. and Barbara (Ray) Sutter. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1983 and received a pharmacy degree from Ferris State University in 1988. Eric was well known from his years as a pharmacist at Nichols Drug Store of Scottville, Kmart of Ludington and Manistee and Walgreens of Ludington and Whitehall. Just like his father, he loved to serve the medical needs of the customers he encountered on a daily basis.
Eric's love of automobiles of any type led to many exploits during his youth. It was a family contest to try to enumerate the accidents he experienced over the years. He and his dad spent many enjoyable hours at grand prix auto races and collecting automobile memorabilia. He was the proud owner of his father's 1965 Thunderbird and a Porsche Boxster. The only thing that could overshadow his love of cars was his love for his two daughters Alexandria (Alex) and Gabriella (Gabby).
In high school, Eric was a member of the LHS swimming team. His love of swimming began at an early age and resulted in several emergency water rescues. He worked as a lifeguard at Stearns Park during college. Later, he discovered a talent for long distance cycling. Both skills allowed him to participate in a number of triathlons and road races. His one athletic weakness was running, but his skill in the water and on the bike kept him competitive.
Eric inherited the collector gene from his parents and loved to search out and collect auto memorabilia, pharmaceutical advertising, pipes and tobacco related items. His parents felt it was important for their children to travel and Eric followed in their footsteps. He especially enjoyed vacationing in the Florida Keys.
Eric is survived by his partner April Cynowa; daughters Alex and Gabby; siblings Pam (Ralph) Christensen, Sue (Allen) Andersen and Laura (David) Simpson; and mother of his daughters Wendy Randall Sutter. He is also survived by nieces and nephew Abby (Anders) Christensen Kurtti, Claire Munch, Scott (Katie) Andersen, Alexa Christensen and Joanna (Ryan) Strom.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington. Private funeral services will be held at a later date with interment in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington. Private funeral services will be held at a later date with interment in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.