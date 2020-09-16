1/1
Earl J. Staples
Earl J. Staples

Mears

Earl J. Staples, 90, of Mears, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home. He was born March 22, 1930 in Golden Township, the son of Hiram and Annie (Diemler) Staples.

Earl married Rosalie Lipps in 1965. He was a lifelong resident of Mears with the exception of a short time when he and Rosalie lived in Hart when they were first married. He was an Army veteran, serving from 1951 to 1953. Earl was a loving father and grandfather. He was employed at Whitehall Leather Company for many years before retiring in 1991. He enjoyed doing carpentry and loved taking care of his garden and bird watching.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie; his children, Tina Fessenden, Daniel Staples, Allen (Jessica) Staples, and Kevin (Karen) Staples; his grandchildren, Ben Staples, Jesse Staples, Meika Bue, Alex Staples, Josephine Staples, Nikki Stapel, and Jordyn Staples; great-grandchildren, Keinan Bue, Abby McDonald, Torri Davis, and Allanah Jacobs; his sister, Agnes Rhodes; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Victor, Vincent, Milan "Mike" and Archie Staples, and his sisters, Katherine Foster, Josephine Skinner, Blanche Foster, Tressa, Marie and Margie Staples, Irma Bowden, Marcedes Staples and Dorothy O'Brian.

There will be no services for Mr. Staples. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements are by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
