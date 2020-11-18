1/1
Edna DeMorrow
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna DeMorrow

1923-2020

Edna Strunk was born May 13, 1923 in Benton Harbor, Mich. She married Harold DeMorrow, and together they raised three sons, Jim, John and Dave. Mom passed away from complications of Covid-19 Nov. 13, 2020. Surviving are two sons, Dave (Mary Jo) of Ludington and John (Rena Stier) of Shelby; grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Natalie, Nick and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Aleksandr, Aidan, Dawson, Dakoda, Deklin, Evelyn and Catherine.

Mom was not only a great mom, but an extremely hard worker, always ready to help someone in need. She spent her later years at Longfellow Towers until dementia forced to the enter Sutter Living Center and eventually Oakview Medical Care Facility. The whole staff there gave her the best care you could ever ask for. They deserve all the thanks we could ever give, a truly great place. Her only wish was to be reunited with dad who passed in 1997 and son, Jim, who passed in 1986. Her wish is now granted. See you in Heaven, mom.

Private family services are planned.

Love, Your sons, Dave and John

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon - Pere Marquette
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
231-843-2531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon - Pere Marquette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved