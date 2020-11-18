Edna DeMorrow1923-2020Edna Strunk was born May 13, 1923 in Benton Harbor, Mich. She married Harold DeMorrow, and together they raised three sons, Jim, John and Dave. Mom passed away from complications of Covid-19 Nov. 13, 2020. Surviving are two sons, Dave (Mary Jo) of Ludington and John (Rena Stier) of Shelby; grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, Natalie, Nick and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Aleksandr, Aidan, Dawson, Dakoda, Deklin, Evelyn and Catherine.Mom was not only a great mom, but an extremely hard worker, always ready to help someone in need. She spent her later years at Longfellow Towers until dementia forced to the enter Sutter Living Center and eventually Oakview Medical Care Facility. The whole staff there gave her the best care you could ever ask for. They deserve all the thanks we could ever give, a truly great place. Her only wish was to be reunited with dad who passed in 1997 and son, Jim, who passed in 1986. Her wish is now granted. See you in Heaven, mom.Private family services are planned.Love, Your sons, Dave and JohnBeacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.