"Sue" Edna Marie Sabin, age 96, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Sue was born in Kalamazoo on Nov. 15, 1923. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Along with raising her five children, Sue was so proud to be a co-founder of the Ludington Petunia Parade with Ellery Sabin. She hand-typed all of the thank you notes on a manual typewriter with no donation going unnoticed.
Gardening was Sue's favorite hobby. She was true master gardener and a life associate of the Michigan Garden Club. A few of her other accomplishments in life were accepting the position of treasurer of Hamlin Township for many years, 4H leader and serving on the board of the Community Church for many years. Sue was also an accomplished seamstress. She always dazzled when creating a new outfit and made countless wedding, prom and graduation dresses for friends and family.
Sue established the Mason County Credit Bureau. She retired in her 60s when she sold the business and began to have fun. Sue's love of travelling took her to the entire continental United States with Ellery and she wintered in Florida for many years. She loved picnics, family dinners, dancing, playing cards and just visiting with friends and family as she got older.
Sue is survived by her children, Mark Ryon, Tim (Kelly) Ryon and Ann (Dan) Marek; daughter-in-law, Darby Ryon; son-in-law, Roger Knowles; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister Ellen Chapman.
Sue was preceded in death by her son Dan Ryon.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Community Church of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Ludington Petunia Parade.
Please share your photos and fond memories of Sue at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.