Edson (Ed) David Graber, Jr., 82, of Green Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He was born Aug. 9, 1937, in Massillon, Ohio, to Edson and Minnie (Riblet) Graber.
He grew up farming in Marshallville, Ohio, alongside his father. Graduated from Smithville High School in 1955. Married Carole Houck June 2, 1962. They met square dancing and continued dancing until he lost her to leukemia in 2014.
After he retired in 1999 from driving truck, they became snowbirds - flying to Arizona for the winter months and spending the summers in Hart. He was active in his Green Valley community playing cribbage, Texas hold-em and bingo. He took walks several times a day which could take him several hours since he had to visit with each person he saw.
He was the guy everyone wanted to be around. He always had a warm, friendly smile on his face and a great sense of humor. He loved to laugh!
He played golf until he was 80. He got his first hole-in-one at Benona Shores Golf Course. He was an active guy who loved bowling, darts, snowmobiling, crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, shooting pool, ping pong and coaching baseball.
He was very proud to have built the family home, plumber, electrician, carpenter, roofer, cabinet maker, mechanic, etc. He was also really handy with a chainsaw.
His stroke in 2018 slowed him down a little. He moved to Torch Lake after he finished rehab to continue his recovery. The only item on his bucket list was to return to Green Valley, Ariz. He loved the weather, the people and his little piece of heaven.
Ed is survived by his children, Ed Graber III, Deborah Graber, Christine (Robert) Gjertsen, David (Jesus) Graber and Daniel (Jilleen) Graber; grandchildren: Derek (Kasey) Graber, Daniel Graber Jr., Dylan Graber, Drew Graber, Cody Gjertsen, Trevor Gjertsen, Kirsten (Brian) Rundell; great-grandchildren: Aiden Rundell, Benjamin Graber and Daniel Graber III, sisters: Gwen Gerber and Jacquelyn (John) Seimer; granddog Kobee.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole, of 52 years; son, Donald; parents, Edson and Minnie; brother Rodney and brother-in-law, Russ Gerber.
Funeral services will be May 2 at 11 a.m. at the Elbridge Community Church. Internment will be at the Elbridge Cemetery next to his wife and son.
In lieu of flowers, please do an act of kindness for someone. Memorial contributions can be made to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, Hart, MI 49420. Thanks to Ken and Barb Greiner for all their support this past year.
Memories may be left at: www.greenvalleymortuary.net
Please don't cry because he is gone, instead be happy that you had a chance to know him.
