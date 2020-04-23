|
Edward Anthony Miszewski, aged 102, of Custer, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Edward was born on Sept. 22, 1917, in Custer, the son of Philip and Mary (Bladzik) Miszewski and attended Bachelor School. He served his country during World War II with the U.S. Army in the South Pacific Theatre. On Nov. 26, 1949, he married Dorothy Dankowski at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee, and they celebrated 41 years together before Dorothy preceded him in death in 1990. Edward was also preceded in death by his parents; his son Benedict in 1973; his brothers Al Miszewski, Bill, Walt, Joe, Fred and Dan Misze; his sisters Rose Mahoney, Florence Dereske and Leona McKeral.
Edward was a farmer all his life and operated his farm in Sheridan Township for many years. He also worked as a mechanic for Mason County Eastern Schools as he could fix just about anything. He was a charter member of the Custer Gold Bar VFW Post 5096, was a proud member of the Fountain Citizen & Sportsman Club, and served on the Fountain Fire Department for many years. Edward loved to hunt and fish and always looked forward to playing cards with his friends and family, but nothing compared to his love for his grandchildren. After a visit, as they started to leave he would always tell them "night, night," and they wouldn't leave until he did.
Edward will be greatly missed by his children Kenneth (Donna) Miszewski of Custer, Dennis Miszewski, Barbara (Robert) Wilson and Richard (Lorie) Miszewski all of Fountain; his daughter-in-law Shelley Bray of Ludington; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 6 great, great-grandchildren, his brother Jim Misze of Muskegon, his sister-in-law Terese Misze of Midland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a Memorial Mass will be held for Edward at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer at a later date. Private burial has taken place at St. Mary's Cemetery. Those who would like to make a donation in Edward's memory are asked to make it to a .
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020