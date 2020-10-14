I spent 21 years being a daddy’s girl and cherishing fishing and our late night talks while watching games or tv. To lose the human who I am closest to is incredibly hard. You helped me pick the pieces of me off the ground to become a better and stronger person after being completely broken by encouraging me to see I’m strong already. You will never know how much the words “I’m proud of you, hun” have meant to me when I felt like nothing. When I felt ignored. The bond you and Stryker had warmed my heart to see, because he was what kept my head above the water in dark times. The only (fur)-child you’d meet of mine. Stryker and I will always love you Daddy. We miss you bunches and will keep making you proud. I promise.

Taylor Summers

Daughter