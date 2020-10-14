Edward Charles Summers
Hart
Edward Charles Summers, 75, of Hart, formerly of Pentwater, and previously of Oakland and Genesee counties, passed away peacefully surrounded by his closest loved ones Oct. 9, 2020. He was born May 27, 1945 in Hartland, the son of John and Vivian (Becking) Summers.
An avid outdoorsman, Ed loved hunting and fishing pan fish and salmon out of Pentwater. He enjoyed watching local, professional and collegiate sports any chance he had. Ed served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves as a mortar specialist during the Vietnam War. Following his return home from boot camp, Ed joined the Michigan State Police as a trooper assigned first to New Buffalo, then Pontiac and finally the Hart Post. Ed retired from the state police as a trooper in 1997 after having served 29.5 years on the road. Shortly thereafter, Ed joined the Oceana County Sheriff's Office as a court bailiff and eventually served as a deputy magistrate and district court probation officer. Ed retired again in 2012 from the 78th District Court. Ed also served one term on the Hart Public School Board, with a stint as vice president, and coached both youth soccer and basketball teams over the years. Ed's dedication and love for his family and others was unwavering. Those who knew him best would likely recall his sarcastic, witty sense of humor. He never turned down the opportunity to play a prank or crack a sarcastic joke.
Ed is survived by his older brother, Jerry (Carrie) Summers; his loving wife, Patricia (Taylor) Summers; and their children: Troy (Ashley) Summers, Autumn (Cody Rininger) Summers and Taylor Summers. Ed had two children from a previous marriage; Michele (Tom Berands) Vuillemot and Marsha Mullins. Ed had several grandchildren, including Katelyn (Chris) McCall, Sarah (Brandon) Empie, Chloe Daniels, Lilah Rininger and Violet Rininger; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vivian Summers; and his eldest brother, John Isaac "J.I." (Sharon) Summers.
In accordance with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you leave your fondest memories on his guestbook at www.beaconfh.com
or by contacting one of the immediate family members for an address.
Ed's family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to his extended family with the Michigan State Police, as well as past coworkers at the Oceana County Courthouse and to the many family and friends who have reached out and offered their support during this time. He will forever be missed, but his life and legacy will never be forgotten.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.www.beaconfh.com