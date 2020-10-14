1/1
Edward Charles Summers
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Charles Summers

Hart

Edward Charles Summers, 75, of Hart, formerly of Pentwater, and previously of Oakland and Genesee counties, passed away peacefully surrounded by his closest loved ones Oct. 9, 2020. He was born May 27, 1945 in Hartland, the son of John and Vivian (Becking) Summers.

An avid outdoorsman, Ed loved hunting and fishing pan fish and salmon out of Pentwater. He enjoyed watching local, professional and collegiate sports any chance he had. Ed served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves as a mortar specialist during the Vietnam War. Following his return home from boot camp, Ed joined the Michigan State Police as a trooper assigned first to New Buffalo, then Pontiac and finally the Hart Post. Ed retired from the state police as a trooper in 1997 after having served 29.5 years on the road. Shortly thereafter, Ed joined the Oceana County Sheriff's Office as a court bailiff and eventually served as a deputy magistrate and district court probation officer. Ed retired again in 2012 from the 78th District Court. Ed also served one term on the Hart Public School Board, with a stint as vice president, and coached both youth soccer and basketball teams over the years. Ed's dedication and love for his family and others was unwavering. Those who knew him best would likely recall his sarcastic, witty sense of humor. He never turned down the opportunity to play a prank or crack a sarcastic joke.

Ed is survived by his older brother, Jerry (Carrie) Summers; his loving wife, Patricia (Taylor) Summers; and their children: Troy (Ashley) Summers, Autumn (Cody Rininger) Summers and Taylor Summers. Ed had two children from a previous marriage; Michele (Tom Berands) Vuillemot and Marsha Mullins. Ed had several grandchildren, including Katelyn (Chris) McCall, Sarah (Brandon) Empie, Chloe Daniels, Lilah Rininger and Violet Rininger; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, John and Vivian Summers; and his eldest brother, John Isaac "J.I." (Sharon) Summers.

In accordance with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you leave your fondest memories on his guestbook at www.beaconfh.com or by contacting one of the immediate family members for an address.

Ed's family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to his extended family with the Michigan State Police, as well as past coworkers at the Oceana County Courthouse and to the many family and friends who have reached out and offered their support during this time. He will forever be missed, but his life and legacy will never be forgotten.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

www.beaconfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel
2370 North 72nd Avenue
Hart, MI 49420
(231) 873-3415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service - King-Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
October 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all. So saddened by your loss.
Betty Lou Pleva
Acquaintance
October 13, 2020
Patty and family- so sorry to hear of your loss. May you find comfort in your treasured memories.
Jill Seyfred
October 12, 2020
Always enjoyed visiting with Eddie when he would come to visit us in Bernie. I’m so sorry for your loss. He was a good guy.
Jeannie Becking Burchell
Family
October 12, 2020
We love you so much Grandpa
Lilah & Violet
Grandchild
October 12, 2020
Uncle Ed will always have a special place in my heart & memories. He married my husband and I in 2006 & has been a fave of mine ever since. You’ll be greatly missed sir!
Leilani Taylor
Family
October 12, 2020
Taylor Summers
Daughter
October 12, 2020
Taylor Summers
Daughter
October 12, 2020
I spent 21 years being a daddy’s girl and cherishing fishing and our late night talks while watching games or tv. To lose the human who I am closest to is incredibly hard. You helped me pick the pieces of me off the ground to become a better and stronger person after being completely broken by encouraging me to see I’m strong already. You will never know how much the words “I’m proud of you, hun” have meant to me when I felt like nothing. When I felt ignored. The bond you and Stryker had warmed my heart to see, because he was what kept my head above the water in dark times. The only (fur)-child you’d meet of mine. Stryker and I will always love you Daddy. We miss you bunches and will keep making you proud. I promise.
Taylor Summers
Daughter
October 12, 2020
You're truly missed and loved so much. Thank you for always being there.
Melodie Bradley
Family
October 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sandi Jim Rininger
Friend
October 12, 2020
There are not enough words in the world to describe what you mean to me. I love you so much Daddy. You will always be my hero and I know you will always be with me. Thank you for all the lessons you've taught, and continue to teach us. I will forever miss you and make sure the girls know what an amazing man you were, and how much you loved them. Please watch over them, and I will always look for you in every sunset, every fall breeze, fishing trip, football/baseball game. You will always be in my heart Daddy, I love you and will see you again someday.
Autumn Summers
Daughter
October 11, 2020
The world lost a great man! He always made me smile. RIP Ed, will miss you my friend
Judy Quinn
Friend
October 10, 2020
Him not in this world just hurts
Marsha
October 9, 2020
What a Great Guy! So Sorry for your Loss of a Special Man!
Bob & Martha Carlson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved