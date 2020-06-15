Edward F. Barch Jr., age 89, of Grant Township, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home unexpectedly.



He was born on Oct. 1 1930, in Grant Township, and was the son of the late Edward and Myrtle (Anderson) Barch Sr. Edward married Maxine Schweitzer on June 5, 1954, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee. They were married almost 60 years before her death April 19, 2014. Ed was a graduate of Manistee High School with the class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Army as a corporal, during the Korean War from March 14, 1951 until March 14, 1953. He was employed for 40 years with the Packaging Corporation of America in Filer City until his retirement in 1991. Ed enjoyed trail riding and off-road riding with his side by side Kubota. He also enjoyed his vegetable and flower gardens, being in the outdoors, feeding the fish in his pond, hunting in his early years and was also an excellent cook and baker.



He is survived by three sons and a daughter in-law Richard and Kelly Barch, Robert Barch and Jack Barch all of Manistee; his grandchildren Brandon Barch of Manistee and Tiffany and Matt Dettman of Ludington; his sister Lila Cater of Ludington; and two brothers and a sister in-law, Dan and Pat Barch and Doug Barch all of Manistee; his sister in-law, Joan Barch of Mackinac Island, as well as his faithful companion "Mickey." Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.



He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother in-law, Nancy and Jack Hengartner and by his brother James Barch.



Funeral services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee with Pastor Joyce Newman officiating. Burial will follow at the Grant Township Cemetery in Grant Township.



The family will receive friends at the Herbert Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service.



The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.

