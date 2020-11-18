1/1
Edward H. Heck
1947 - 2020
Edward H. Heck

Rothbury

Edward H. Heck, 73, of Rothbury, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Ed was born July 8, 1947 in Shelby to William and Stena (Bonema) Heck. He was a big man with a powerful handshake, well-earned from a lifetime of farm work. His warm, genuine smile was the first thing people noticed, and he always had time to say hello. He lived for interacting with his friends and neighbors and enjoyed greeting people at the Grant Township tax office where he worked for many years as the deputy treasurer, or down at the feed mill, around town, or at the hardware store. He was a good carpenter, and a maestro with a chainsaw down in the cedar swamp as his jagged neckline scar proves. He loved that cedar swamp and that big patch of ground east of Rothbury that has been in the family for over 100 years. Ed never missed opening day hunting in that swamp so it is truly fitting that he passed Nov. 15.

Ed married Joanne Cole Aug. 16, 1968. They had five beautiful daughters that he loved and cherished. Joanne was his crown, loyal and faithful through the hard times, and there were some hard times. Ed definitely modeled how to love and honor a woman. A man of faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Hart for over 30 years, where he served as deacon and elder, Ed lived uncompromisingly by Biblical principles. We will all miss him dearly, and we appreciate his life of integrity and his exemplification of what a real man should be.

Ed is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joanne; his daughters, Monica (Marv) DeWitt, Julie (Mike) Jackson, Marstie (Kevin) Bunting, Lisa (Shawn) Dickinson and Stephanie (Jesse) Perez; his grandchildren, Cody, Leah, Kameron, Hannah, Kasey, LeAnna and Connor DeWitt, Beverly and Brian Jackson, Ryan, Nate, Samantha, DJ and Brooke Bunting, Melanie Dickinson and Jesse and Emma Perez; his great-granddaughter, Rowyn DeWitt; and sister-in-law, Adrienne Heck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gene Heck, his infant sister, Linda Lee Heck, and his grandchildren, Megan Dickinson and Bo Dickinson.

Visitation was scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hart. Interment in Eagles Cemetery. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home, Shelby.

Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home
267 N Michigan Ave
Shelby, MI 49455
(231) 861-2360
