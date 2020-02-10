Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
1535 S. 41st Street
Wilmington, NC 28403
910-791-9099
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Joseph Albrecht Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Joseph Albrecht Sr. Obituary
Edward Joseph Albrecht Sr, 82, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born in Ludington on Dec. 7, 1937, son of Joseph and Jule Albrecht. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years Kay, his sister Jean Comstock and brothers Donald and Robert Albrecht.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Rodriguez of Ludington; his four sons, Edward Albrecht Jr (Denise) of Wilmington, North Carolina, Dale and Todd Albrecht of Leland, North Carolina, and Rick (Penelope) Romans of Marne; grandchildren Dr Ryan (Anna) and Kyle (Lisa Maleski) Romans, Alex (Ciera), Adam (Cassie), Eddie and Jordan Albrecht, Adam Williams; great-grandchildren: Rosalyn Grace and Clara Elise Romans, Autumn and Aiden Williams; many loved nieces and nephews and friends Ginny Murray and Holly Joy.

Ed served in the U.S. Army and Army Re-serves. For many years, he owned a snow plowing business and Albrecht Blueberry Farms in West Olive and Pender County, North Carolina. After retiring from farming, he became a technician for Air Serv. In recent years, he helped his sons at Ingram Bros Inc and Albrecht Construction.

Ed was a role model for his family and the many people that knew him. The experiences we have had with him have shaped the Albrecht family forever and will never be forgotten. There will be a memorial service at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 4849 Castle Hayne Rd, Castle Hayne, NC 28429, on Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Ed asked for his friends and family to please donate to the St Stanislaus Church.

In charge of arrangements is Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403, 910-791-9099.
Published in Ludington Daily News from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilmington Funeral & Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -