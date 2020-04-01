|
Edward 'Ed' Lathrop
Hart
Edward "Ed" Lathrop, 88, of Hart, went home peacefully to be with his Lord March 20, 2020 at home. He was born June 30, 1931 at home in Elbridge Township to Walter and Mary Ella (Howard) Lathrop. He married the former Evelyn Mead July 6, 1957.
Ed was a patient, hard-working and ambitious man in his younger years, often working two full-time jobs. He farmed (John Deere equipment was his favorite) and did construction, working with John Dailey and others. He was a partner in Buildings Plus and especially enjoyed going with the guys to the builder's shows.
He enjoyed going for rides on his motorcycle and traveling by car or airplane to visit relatives. He was an avid reader, having bought and read all the books by Louis L'Amour. Deer hunting was another activity that he relished. The welfare of his family was very important to him. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elbridge. After the church became a Native American Center and St. Joseph Chapel in 1980, he became a steadfast communicant of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Hart until failing health forced him to stop attending.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughters, Carol Lathrop-Roberts (Butch Bogetta) and Lisa Lathrop (Ken Santi); sons, Ed Lathrop and Mike (Crystal) Lathrop; siblings, Evelyn VanAgtmael, LaVerle Greiner and Marguerite Fitzsimmons; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; sisters, Barbara Greiner and Maudie Burrington; brothers-in-law, George VanAgtmael, Max Fitzsimmons, Everett Greiner and Harold Greiner.
Memorial contributions in his honor may be given to the Crystal Valley Care Fund, P.O. Box 451, Hart, MI 49420 or Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding S.E., Ada, MI 49301. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Hart. You may leave a message for the family at http://www.harrisfhome.com. Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home in Shelby.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 9, 2020