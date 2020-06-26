Edward "Skip" Lewis Tyler, 76, of Joplin, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Joplin, Missouri. He was raised in Ludington and graduated from Ludington High School in 1961.Skip is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan (Ruschkewicz) Tyler.A full obituary with service details will be in an upcoming edition of the Daily News.Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.