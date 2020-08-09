The Funeral Mass for Edward Miszewski, aged 102, of Custer, who passed away on April 21, 2020, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Custer with Rev. Dan DePew as Celebrant.
Friends may greet Edward's family on Friday morning beginning at 10 a.m. outside the church until time of Mass. Those who are able are asked to wear a mask and social distancing protocols will be followed.
Those who wish to remember Edward with a memorial donation may make them to a charity of their choice
. Please visit Edward's memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com/obituaries/Edward-Miszewski
to leave a tribute of Edward for his family or to light a candle in his memory.