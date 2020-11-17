1/1
Edwin Lee "Ed" Lukonic
Edwin Lee Lukonic "Ed," of Hart, passed away Nov. 15, 2020, at the age of 80, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Muskegon, the son of Joseph and Thelma (Bucher) Lukonic.

Ed graduated from Shelby High School in 1958, and upon his graduation joined the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served his country for more than 20 years; one of those years being overseas in Korea during the war. During his tenure in the Air Force, Ed was a mechanic who worked on the B-52 and B-58 navigation and bombing systems. After retiring from the military, he returned home with his family where they took up residence in Hart. He spent the next 20 years as a co-owner of the Gamble Store which was located downtown.

During his retirement, Ed was an active member of the Hart Congregational Church where he served on the diaconate board, was a trustee and was actively involved with various other committees. When he wasn't working, Ed enjoyed being a good friend and neighbor, and was always there to lend a helping hand to many of those within the local community, including every year as a volunteer for Toys for Tots. He also enjoyed hobbies such as fishing and golf.

Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy. They would have been married 60 years this Thanksgiving. He is also survived by his daughters Lori Pangburn and Lonna (Mike) Herrygers; grandchildren Brian (Sarah) Pangburn, Sean (Stacy) Herrygers, Matt (Arwen) Herrygers and Sierra House; great-grandchildren Wyatt and William Pangburn, Lola and Winnie House, Gwendolyn Herrygers and Phineas Niles Herrygers – all of which he adored. Ed always put his family first, showing that they were without a doubt the most important thing in the world to him, and they brought him immense joy. He was also survived by his brother Joe (Nancy) Lukonic; sister Pam Evans; sister-in-law Betty Eisenlohr; and several special nieces and nephews.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Thelma Lukonic; and brother-in-law Richard Eisenlohr.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has decided to forego any services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be directed to the Hart VFW or to Harbor Hospice of Muskegon.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com

Published in Ludington Daily News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
