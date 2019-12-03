|
Elaine Evelyn Sorensen
Hesperia
Mrs. Elaine Evelyn Sorensen, 103, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born in Ishpeming, Mich. March 23, 1916 to Charles and Nellie (Legacy) Douglas and married Ludwig Sorensen Feb. 24, 1934. Mrs. Sorensen had been employed as a Core Filer at Lakey Foundry until retiring. Elaine was a former member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Mrs. Sorensen was considered a jack of all trades, who dabbled in many different crafts, making dolls and jewelry. She enjoyed sewing, carpentry, painting, home improvements and gardening. She liked playing cribbage and other card games and loved to cook, including Christmas rosettes and pasties.
Survivors include daughters, Sandra Sorensen of Hesperia, Judy (Tom) Mohr of Hart, Carol (Ben) Simpson of Arizona; son, James (June) Sorenson of Ludington; 16 grandchildren; many great, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig, in 1980, grandson-in-law Abdelouahad Amiri in 2008, daughter Joyce VanderLey in 2011, son-in-law Ken VanderLey in 2013; grandsons, James VanderLey and Dale Stafford; great-grandchildren Josh Stafford and Jason and Kandi Secrest.
Graveside services will be Friday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens Chapel with Pastor Ken Lyon officiating. Internment in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Harbor Hospice Foundation. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019