Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clock Life Story Funeral Home
1469 Peck St
Muskegon, MI 49441
(231) 722-3721
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Sorensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Evelyn Sorensen


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Evelyn Sorensen Obituary
Elaine Evelyn Sorensen

Hesperia

Mrs. Elaine Evelyn Sorensen, 103, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born in Ishpeming, Mich. March 23, 1916 to Charles and Nellie (Legacy) Douglas and married Ludwig Sorensen Feb. 24, 1934. Mrs. Sorensen had been employed as a Core Filer at Lakey Foundry until retiring. Elaine was a former member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Mrs. Sorensen was considered a jack of all trades, who dabbled in many different crafts, making dolls and jewelry. She enjoyed sewing, carpentry, painting, home improvements and gardening. She liked playing cribbage and other card games and loved to cook, including Christmas rosettes and pasties.

Survivors include daughters, Sandra Sorensen of Hesperia, Judy (Tom) Mohr of Hart, Carol (Ben) Simpson of Arizona; son, James (June) Sorenson of Ludington; 16 grandchildren; many great, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ludwig, in 1980, grandson-in-law Abdelouahad Amiri in 2008, daughter Joyce VanderLey in 2011, son-in-law Ken VanderLey in 2013; grandsons, James VanderLey and Dale Stafford; great-grandchildren Josh Stafford and Jason and Kandi Secrest.

Graveside services will be Friday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens Chapel with Pastor Ken Lyon officiating. Internment in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Harbor Hospice Foundation. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.

Clock Funeral Home - Muskegon
Published in Oceana's Herald-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -