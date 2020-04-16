Home

Pere Marquette Chapel - Ludington
309 S. Washington Avenue
Ludington, MI 49431
(231) 843-2531
Elizabeth Powers
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Powers


1921 - 2020
Elizabeth Jane "Betty" Powers Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Powers, 98, of Ludington, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Willowbrook in Scottville. She was born May 19, 1921, the daughter of John and Estelle Mantych.

Betty worked in housekeeping for the carferries, serving on all 7 vessels until her retirement in 1986 after 31 years of employment. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed feeding the birds, listening to music - especially country western - and dancing polkas. Betty also enjoyed playing the piano by ear, as well as the spoons.

Betty is survived by her children Thomas (Linda) Smith of Ludington, James

"Jimmy" Smith of Ludington and Patricia Hopkins of Scottville; two grandchildren, Stephanie Smith and Joseph (Katosha) Smith; three great- grandchildren, Dezare, Jazmin and Izaiah; her brother, John (Judy) Mantych of Brighton; and two nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Tom Mantych.

Private funeral services have been held at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington. Interment was in the Pere Marquette Cemetery.

Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
