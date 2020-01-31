|
Elizabeth Jeanne Lucas, 89, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Medilodge of Ludington. She was born March 14, 1930, in Ludington, the daughter of Wilfred and Mary (Meyer) Fortier.
Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper for many years at the Old Hamlin and Kuntry Kubbard restaurants. She was a devoted member of St. Simon Catholic Church where she served as the director of RCIA, a liturgist and sang in the choir. Jeanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose door was always open for anyone. She loved being with her family and cooking her huge holiday meals for them. She also enjoyed playing golf and cards, bingo, bowling and going out to eat.
Jeanne is survived by five children, Julie (Javier) Medina of Ludington, Patricia Lucas of Fountain, Lisa (Sergio) Vasquez of Ludington, Mary (Kristi) Lucas Zimmerman of Ludington, and Dennis Allen Lucas of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 10 grandchildren, Jeffery Medina, Merryn Medina, Brittany (Trevor) Lytle, Katye Melchert, Jon Lucas, Jeremy (Tasha) Lucas, Moria Ahlgren, Adam (Terra) Lucas, Jerica Wilbur and David Wilbur; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Judy Fisher of Cincinnati, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Lucas in 1997; two sons, Jeff "Spiffy" Lucas in 1995, and Michael Lucas in 2019; and 6 brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, 309 S. Washington Avenue, Ludington, with Rev. Daniel K. Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, and Wednesday from 5 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com
Published in Ludington Daily News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020