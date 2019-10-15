|
|
Ellen M O'Connell, 99, of Montague, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1920, the daughter of Charles and Ina Selander
Ellen attended Copemish High School and graduated in 1938. After high school, she attended Teresa Manion School of Beauty in Traverse City and graduated in 1946. She married Maurice O'Connell on October 12, 1946. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage until his death in 1998. Ellen had been a member of White Lake United Methodist Church since 1960. She was very active in the church. She was a member of United Methodist Women, Superintendent of Sunday School for 14 years, served on various boards, and enjoyed working in the church kitchen. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing, quilting, baking, gardening, reading, and traveling.
Ellen is survived by: her children, William (Susan) O'Connell, Robert (Jean) O'Connell, Sue Lindrup, and Patricia (John) Pike; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Elmer (Vera) Selander.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; brothers, Harold, Alvin, Roland, Charles, and Edwin; and sister, Agnes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 17, 2019, at White Lake United Methodist Church, 8555 Cook Street, Montague, with Pastor Mike Riegler officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 AM until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the White Lake United Methodist Church Kitchen Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in White Lake Beacon from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019