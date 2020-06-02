Eloise Olds
1939 - 2020
Eloise Olds, affectionately known as Miss Cookie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old.

Eloise Ayala was born on June 29, 1939, the daughter of Arthur and Jenny (Mendoza) Ayala. She worked for Ludington Area Schools as an aide, retiring in 2000. Eloise loved her family and fishing, and made a point to make sure all of the kids knew how to filet a fish and process their deer. She was loved by so many people and children. She will be sadly missed by her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was one-of-a-kind and touched so many lives.

Eloise is survived by her sisters, Irene Stevens of Yakima, Washington, and Rose (Jerry) Lounsbury, of Yakima, Washington; her children, Harold (Stacy) Olds of Scottville, Patty (Steve) Sayger of Ludington, Jody Olds of Hart, Fred Olds of Custer and Michael (Dawn) Olds of Ludington; grandkids, Arthur Ayala, Webster and Megan Walker, Matt and Colt Sayger, Keri, Tori, Chase, Tanner, Tabitha and Marion Olds, Ray Ray, Maria, Anastasia, Alyssa and Patricia Escamilla, Dakota Dougherty, and Sequoia, Neiko and Codey Olds; great-grandkids, Lilly, Ian, Brayden, Leigha, Jayce, Blake, Kensley and Brynleigh Walker, Andres and Mia Borrego, Zeandre, Deontrez, Emerald, Loushus and Dade Arocho, Isaiah Rodriguez, Enrigue, Santiago and Miguel Casillas, and Exzavier and Alex Escamillia.

Besides her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Anthony Olds.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please share your fond memories and photos of Miss Cookie at www.OakGroveLudington.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

Published in Ludington Daily News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
